West Ham United have reportedly made a late move to seal the surprise transfer of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

The Hammers could do well to strengthen their attack this January, and Trossard’s form in his time at Brighton suggests he could be a decent option for David Moyes’ side.

Trossard is a skilful wide-player who provides a goal threat and who can set them up as well, and it would be interesting to see how he’d fit in with better players around him.

See below for this latest piece of West Ham transfer news via reporter Pete O’Rourke on Twitter this morning…

This news comes following a report of West Ham failing with an audacious effort to sign Raphinha from Leeds United in a £50million deal.

Trossard is not quite in the same league as the Brazilian from Elland Road, but it would surely still go down as a decent addition to Moyes’ squad this winter.

Brighton have often lost star players to bigger clubs, with Ben White moving to Arsenal in the summer, while there’s also plenty of ongoing speculation surrounding the future of Yves Bissouma.