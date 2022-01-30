It’s been a quiet transfer window so far for Leeds United, and with the Elland Road-based outfit languishing in 15th position in the Premier League table, that’s not really what was wanted.

Marcelo Bielsa needs to strengthen his squad in order to see them move up the table and put any distance chance of being relegated completely to bed.

With just a day left of the winter window, that belatedly seems as though it might be about to happen.

According to The Sun on Sunday, cited by The Boot Room, Bielsa is going to go back in for Huddersfield Town’s highly-rated central midfield workhorse, Lewis O’Brien.

The 23-year-old has an incredibly low £10m release clause which it appears Leeds are ready to activate.

His hire would almost certainly weaken Huddersfield’s push for promotion from the Championship and strengthen Leeds’ midfield.

However, there’s also the possibility that he is being brought in because Kalvin Phillips could be on his way out.

West Ham are believed to have made a record-breaking £50m bid for the player, in order to pair him up with England International midfield partner, Declan Rice.

That would be the most devastating of blows to Leeds, but given their current predicament, and the amount of money potentially on the table, can they afford to turn it down?