The brother of Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard has hit out at the club for blocking his potential transfer to Newcastle.

The Red Devils have bizarrely been holding on to Lingard despite barely playing him for some time now, but it’s also emerged that they’ve been pricing Newcastle out of a move for the England international.

Newcastle could’ve done with a signing like Lingard to help kick-start this exciting new era at St James’ Park, and the player himself would also surely relish the chance to move to St James’ Park and play more regularly.

Lingard’s brother has now taken aim at United on Instagram with a post of his brother during his time on loan at West Ham last year with the message: ‘A year ago today we was ‘allowed’ out on day release, with the caption: “Now we know what Akon felt like”.

It remains to be seen if things could still change towards the end of this January’s transfer window.

Lingard has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham and West Ham, so it might be that clubs other than Newcastle manage to get a deal done.