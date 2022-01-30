Liverpool pushing to sign Championship wonderkid before deadline

Despite recently welcoming Luis Diaz to the club following his transfer from Porto, Liverpool is reportedly pushing to make another signing before Monday’s deadline.

That’s according to Sky Sports News’ Vinny O’Connor, who claims Jurgen Klopp is trying to sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham @SkySportsNews — Vinny O’Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 30, 2022

Carvalho, 19, joined Fulham’s youth academy in 2014 and has recently been promoted to their senior first-team.

Since turning out for the side’s first team, the teenager has featured in 25 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.

Quickly emerging as one of the Championship’s most highly-rated number 10s, Cavalho, whose contract is set to expire next season, appears destined to secure a bumper transfer ahead of time.

Admitting recently that it has been challenging trying to tempt the teenager into signing a new deal at Craven Cottage, manager Marco Silva, as quoted by Liverpool Echo, said: “Fab will be with us until the end of the season.

“I would like, except is not the right word, I would like to see him play for us at Fulham football club.

“I will not lie, it has been difficult for us to renew.

“Of course we are trying to do our best but it has been difficult. When you have a player of this talent and at this level last year of contract it is difficult to keep him with contract.

“Without a contract it is even worse. What I can tell you right now is that Fabio will be with us until the end of the season.”

Despite there being just over 24-hours remaining in this January’s transfer window, Liverpool remains frontrunners to land the 19-year-old in time for the second half of the season.