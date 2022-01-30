Luis Diaz’s transfer to Liverpool looks to be all but done as the Colombia international has been pictured posing with his new Reds shirt.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Porto winger, and it may be that we’re now edging closer to an official announcement.

Following the recent transfer rumours, there are now plenty of images circulating on Twitter that appear to show Diaz holding a Liverpool shirt for what looks like preparations for official club photos to announce the deal.

Of course, in this day and age you never can be too careful with pictures like these, as it could just be a very convincing Photoshop.

Nevertheless, see below for what looks very clearly like Diaz holding a Liverpool shirt…

Diaz has looked an exciting performer during his time at Porto and should be a fine addition to this Liverpool side.

Jurgen Klopp needs more options in attack, with Sadio Mane not getting any younger, while Mohamed Salah is nearing the final year of his contract at Anfield.