It’s a deal that should have Liverpool fans cock-a-hoop.

On Sunday morning, just before midday, the Reds announced that they had officially signed FC Porto’s Colombian superstar, Luis Diaz.

According to Guardian journalist, Andy Hunter, the exciting wide man has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2027 and will wear the number 23 shirt.

The final fee for his capture is €40m with another €20m in add ons.

Liverpool have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto. The winger will cost €40m with another €20m in add ons. Diaz’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 and he will wear the number 23 shirt at Liverpool. — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) January 30, 2022

It represents a huge coup for Jurgen Klopp, after it was believed that Tottenham Hotspur were close to landing the player.

As we’ve seen before at Liverpool of late, their transfer business is done efficiently, with the minimum of fuss and at a reasonable price.

Diaz is certainly a player of the calibre to slot straight into Liverpool’s front line, and both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino should be looking over their shoulders with interest.

The moment you’ve been waiting for… Luis Diaz is a RED ? #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/wl9koUlPgl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

The Colombian is a tricky customer, incredibly accomplished in possession, and possessed with a lethal shot.

He can come in off of either wing with ease, and draws defenders to him which will arguably benefit the rest of the Liverpool front line.

A game-changing signing, he may have been signed too late to win the Reds the Premier League title this season, but he’ll certainly add to what Jurgen Klopp already has in situ for 2022/23.

With 14 goal involvements in just 18 games this season, per OptaJoe, expect Diaz to be at the sharp end from the get-go.

No wonder there’s excitement around Anfield.