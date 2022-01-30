Luis Diaz shirt number at Liverpool may already have been decided

With the Luis Diaz to Liverpool transfer looking like being all but done, it will be interesting to see what shirt number the Colombia international gets at Anfield.

Diaz wore the 7 shirt at Porto, but that’s currently taken by James Milner at Liverpool, with a few other typically popular numbers also taken.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have 10 and 11, respectively, while club captain Jordan Henderson wears the 14 shirt.

Perhaps the most likely number will be 23 for Diaz, as it allows him to take the shirt previously worn by Xherdan Shaqiri before he left Liverpool last summer.

A report from Sports Illustrated suggests the 23 shirt has already been set aside for the stylish South American winger, though this has not been confirmed.

Whatever shirt number Diaz gets, Liverpool fans will surely be excited by this signing to give them more options in attack.

LFC have occasionally been a little overly reliant on Salah to provide the magic up front, while Mane has also been hugely influential but is perhaps now showing signs of being past his peak.