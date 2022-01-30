The Luis Diaz Liverpool transfer is reportedly a “done deal”, according to reporter Dave OCKOP on social media.

The Reds journalist has posted a photo of Diaz signing his contract to complete a move to Anfield from Porto, in what looks like a hugely exciting signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Diaz shone in his time in Portugal, and now looks to be on his way to LFC, though the move has not yet been officially announced.

See below for the image of Diaz putting pen to paper on his Liverpool deal, which follows other circulating images of the Colombia international holding up the club’s shirt…

NEW: Luis Diaz pictured signing his Liverpool contract in the new Liverpool training gear. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/IPsUdB7QVK — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 30, 2022

Liverpool fans will be thrilled if this goes through, with Diaz undoubtedly an exciting talent who should improve Klopp’s options up front.

There have been signs of Sadio Mane looking past his best, while Mohamed Salah is nearing the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

Having someone like Diaz in could be a huge boost for the club in the long-term, while he’ll also be an important option to have while Mane and Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations.