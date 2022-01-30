Man United midfielder set to join Everton on loan until end of season

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has decided to join Everton on loan until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Manchester United reached an agreement with the Toffees over the weekend for the Dutch playmaker to join on loan.

? EXCL: Donny van de Beek has this morning decided to join Everton on loan from Manchester United for rest of season. Crystal Palace were in frame but #EFC agreed with #MUFC yesterday & 24yo #NED attacking midfielder made choice today @TheAthleticUK #CPFC https://t.co/aHOU67b64F — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 30, 2022

After struggling to cement his place in the Red Devils’ first team since arriving from Ajax 18-months ago, van de Beek, 24, found himself subject to approaches from Everton, as well as Crystal Palace.

However, with both clubs vying for his signature, the Holland international has opted to join Everton and will now face the huge challenge of helping them claw their way out of a relegation dog fight.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax back in 2020, van de Beek has started just four Premier League matches.

With his career stagnating as he is forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, the second half of the campaign presents a great opportunity for the 24-year-old to remind his employers why they signed him in the first place.