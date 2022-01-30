Man United midfielder set to join Everton on loan until end of season

Crystal Palace FC Everton FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has decided to join Everton on loan until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Manchester United reached an agreement with the Toffees over the weekend for the Dutch playmaker to join on loan.

After struggling to cement his place in the Red Devils’ first team since arriving from Ajax 18-months ago, van de Beek, 24, found himself subject to approaches from Everton, as well as Crystal Palace.

MORE: Luis Diaz Liverpool transfer a “done deal”, according to reporter with pic of star signing Reds contract

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United plotting surprise deadline day loan offer for Man United goalkeeper
Arsenal show their weak position as they reject second striker transfer bid
Greater Manchester Police issue statement on concerning Greenwood abuse allegations

However, with both clubs vying for his signature, the Holland international has opted to join Everton and will now face the huge challenge of helping them claw their way out of a relegation dog fight.

Donny van de Beek is reportedly going to join Everton on loan.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax back in 2020, van de Beek has started just four Premier League matches.

With his career stagnating as he is forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, the second half of the campaign presents a great opportunity for the 24-year-old to remind his employers why they signed him in the first place.

More Stories Donny van de Beek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.