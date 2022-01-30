Manchester United to allow player to leave without loan fee following talks

Manchester United are reportedly set to allow Phil Jones to leave without charging a loan fee as they recognise his need to get his career back on track.

The Red Devils defender has been in talks over a loan move to Bordeaux, according to BBC Sport, and it looks like Man Utd won’t stand in his way of getting a temporary move away from Old Trafford to play regular first-team football.

Jones has had problems with injuries in recent years, but he’s also generally failed to fulfil the potential he showed earlier in his career, when he was notably tipped for greatness by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jones joined United as a youngster and made a terrific start to life at the club, but he eventually lost his way a bit, and is now far down in the pecking order.

A move to Bordeaux certainly seems like it could be good for the 29-year-old, and there’s little reason for MUFC to make things difficult for him or the Ligue 1 side here.

It would be good to see Jones making a fresh start and enjoying his football again after such a difficult few years at Old Trafford.