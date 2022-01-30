Man Utd release official statement following Harriet Robson allegations against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have released an official statement after serious allegations made by Mason Greenwood’s ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson on Instagram.

The Red Devils have clearly been made aware of the troubling images on Robson’s Instagram story, which have sparked a big reaction from fans on social media.

The club have put out a statement, saying: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greenwood has been a first-team regular at Old Trafford for the last few years, scoring 35 goals in 129 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 20-year-old was thought to have split from Robson in 2020, but there was also some speculation suggesting they may have got back together.

Robson’s pictures will have come as a big shock to fans of United and football in general, and it will be interesting to see if there is any more official comment on this soon.