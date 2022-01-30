Video: Liverpool star Mo Salah taps home Egypt’s equaliser against Morocco at AFCON

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and it’s no surprise for Egypt that the man is Mo Salah.

The Liverpool striker is enjoying the best form of his life and it’s not an exaggeration to suggest he’s probably the best player in the world at this precise moment.

He proved his predatory instincts once again in Sunday’s African Cup of Nations match against Morocco.

Egypt had been trailing to an early first half goal, but eight minutes into the second 45, they swung in a corner.

A free header fell to the Moroccan keeper who made a hash of it and gifted Salah the equaliser.

