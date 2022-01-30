Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Juventus striker Alvaro Morata.

The Spain international is currently on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid, and he could soon be on the move again as it seems he has suitors in the Premier League.

Morata has also been offered to Tottenham and Newcastle this January, and it seems the pair are weighing up a move for the former Chelsea man before tomorrow’s deadline.

Arsenal could now also be in contention to sign Morata as the Gunners are also approached over a possible move for the 29-year-old.

The north London giants have been linked with big names like Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak this January, but Morata might be the more realistic option.

Some Arsenal fans, however, might not be too keen on the prospect of bringing in Morata, who flopped at Chelsea and who has never quite looked good enough to score 25-30 goals a season.

That’s what Arsenal need as they look for a long-term successor to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.