Not before time the wheels are being oiled in the transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur.

It appeared at one time that the North Londoners might well end the current transfer window without any movement of players in or out at all.

Deals are now getting done, and one in particular, should it get over the line, will surely be a relief for all parties.

According to Sky Sports, Tanguy Ndombele is in advanced talks with Lyon, the team which Tottenham signed him from for a club record fee of £63m back in 2019.

The player’s attitude and application has often been questioned, with Jose Mourinho even laughing at a video of the midfielder’s attempts at defending in a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, per Metro.

Not to suggest that Ndombele’s defensive work has been up to par this season, because it hasn’t at all, but in this particular clip there is nearly constantly a closer Spurs player applying pressure. Most of the time in this clip being passive is right.pic.twitter.com/cWLfCABzXS — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) March 3, 2020

He hasn’t flourished under Antonio Conte either, another manager that places hard work as a pre-requisite for any of his teams.

In a recent FA Cup game against Morecambe, Ndombele was substituted and CaughtOffside carried the video of his reaction.

Sloping off with the sulks, he walked straight down the tunnel, and surely his Tottenham career was over at that point.

Fortunately for all concerned, it now appears that Lyon are willing to save the day after their sale of Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle.

Sky Sports note the deal is for a loan, with the French giants also pushing for an option to buy.