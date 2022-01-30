Newcastle United’s January transfer outlay may have seen some pricey recruitment, but they are not done just yet as they eye up a deal for Conor Coady.

Eddie Howe has been prioritising defensive reinforcements for his squad with a centre back being the main priority in the area.

The clubs search for one had included players such Diego Carlos and Sven Botman, but after failing to acquire either of these they have turned towards players with Premier League experience.

Brighton’s Dan Burn has been heavily linked and now the latest and most surprising player in Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Coady, with a deal which could be worth a staggering £25m.

Coady has made 299 appearances for Wolves.

As per the Daily Star, Howe is eager to bring in as much Premier League experience as possible and Wolves would be willing to a do a deal for the 28-year-old under the right circumstances.

Wolves are sitting nicely in the top half and are more involved in the fight for the top four than a relegation scrap.

The clubs hierarchy are said to understand this and would be willing to allow him to leave with the right price despite his influence in the Wolves dressing room.

Coady has completed every Premier League game Wolves have played this season bar one, when they were chasing an equaliser against Manchester United in August.