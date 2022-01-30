Newcastle United considering late approach for Aston Villa defender

Newcastle United are considering making a late attempt to sign Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the English defender is wanted by Eddie Howe’s Magpies before Monday’s transfer deadline.

#NUFC are keen on Matt Targett #AVFC Expecting a push from Newcastle before the deadline. Right now, he’s staying at Villa, but that could change. Tomorrow is going to be interesting… Story w/@ChrisDHWaugh @GeorgeCaulkin https://t.co/RIXyE3OfFI — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) January 30, 2022

Despite the recent signings of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and soon-to-be-announced Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United are continuing to try and bring in some fresh faces ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

Desperate to remain in England’s top-flight following a bumper £300m take over at the end of last year, relegation from the Premier League would be disastrous for the Geodies’ new cash-rich hierarchy.

Clearly looking to shore up their defensive line, presumably in the hope of conceding fewer goals, Howe, who has previous when it comes to avoiding relegation from his days at Bournemouth, will know an experienced full-back like Targett, 26, could provide a huge boost to his side’s fortunes.

Adding to the Magpies’ chances of landing Targett has been the recent arrival of former Everton full-back Lucas Digne.

Speaking recently about the competition he now faces, Targett, who spoke to Amazon Prime, as quoted by Birmingham Live, said: “Defensively, I think I’ve been solid since he’s come in, but I want to increase my attacking returns, assists, goals. That is the next part of my game that I really need to improve on.”

Although a candidate to now move on, Targett joined the Villians in 2019 following a £14m move from Southampton.

Since his arrival at Villa Park, the 26-year-old full-back has gone on to feature in 89 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals, along the way.