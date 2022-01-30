Despite already signing Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes (medical dependent), Newcastle United appear not to be done with January’s transfer window just yet.

The Magpies are looking to reinforce their defensive backline and according to recent reports have shortlisted Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, 24, as a possible deadline day acquisition.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the Geordies are targeting Henderson with manager Eddie Howe keen to improve the number of goals his side has conceded.

Despite appearing to rival number one David De Gea while working under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Henderson, now under the guidance of interim boss Ralf Rangnick, has once again fallen back down the club’s pecking order.

Desperate to get some much-needed first-team action after failing to start in a single Premier League game so far this season, the England international now faces an anxious wait to see if he can secure a move before Monday’s deadline.

Whether or not Newcastle United can convince the Red Devils to let the shot-stopper leave for the remainder of the season, remains to be seen – United are notoriously tough to negotiate with, especially when it comes to loan moves.

Midfielder Jesse Lingard is another player who is understood to want a move away, but after being priced out of a move to also join Newcastle United (Telegraph), it now looks likely the English playmaker will be forced to see out the campaign on the Old Trafford bench.

However, when it comes to Henderson and the fact United also have Tom Heaton and Lee Grant among their backup goalkeeping options, allowing the backup shot-stopper to continue his development seems like a no brainer, but there is very little time for a deal to be reached.