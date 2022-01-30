Tottenham have reportedly been offered a late transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele, though the move supposedly looks unlikely.

It seems Spurs are not totally sure about trying to sign Dembele, though they’re not entirely ruling it out either, so it will be interesting to see if something can be agreed late on this January.

Time is running out for Tottenham to snap up Dembele if they do decide they want him, and the France international is also likely to be targeted by other clubs, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also linked with him in recent times…

Dembele will be out of contract at the Nou Camp at the end of the season, so Barcelona are known to be keen to offload the 24-year-old while they still can.

Barca will no doubt hope Spurs will step up their interest in Dembele soon so they can avoid losing the player on a free transfer in the summer.