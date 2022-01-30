(Photo) Police pictured outside of Mason Greenwood’s home following abuse allegations

Following a series of worrying allegations of abuse posted on Sunday morning, members of Greater Manchester Police have been pictured outside the home of Manchester United and England striker Mason Greenwood.

Harriet Robson, the former long-time partner of Greenwood, posted images of herself bloodied and bruised, as well as an audio clip, on Instagram on Sunday.

Although the posts have since been deleted, the young model accused Greenwood of both physical and sexual assault.

MORE: Police confirm arrest made following Greenwood allegations

GMP has since confirmed an arrest has been made with Greenwood taken into custody on suspicion of assault and rape.

Following the disgraced striker’s arrest, the Daily Mail has obtained pictures of the police force outside Greenwood’s home.

More to follow…