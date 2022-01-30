(Photo) Police pictured outside of Mason Greenwood’s home following abuse allegations

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Following a series of worrying allegations of abuse posted on Sunday morning, members of Greater Manchester Police have been pictured outside the home of Manchester United and England striker Mason Greenwood.

Harriet Robson, the former long-time partner of Greenwood, posted images of herself bloodied and bruised, as well as an audio clip, on Instagram on Sunday.

Although the posts have since been deleted, the young model accused Greenwood of both physical and sexual assault.

MORE: Police confirm arrest made following Greenwood allegations

More Stories / Latest News
Ndombele in advanced talks to move from Tottenham before transfer deadline
Police confirm arrest made following Greenwood allegations
Rodgers and Gerrard to go head-to-head for AFCON star who has impressed Aston Villa and Leicester managers

GMP has since confirmed an arrest has been made with Greenwood taken into custody on suspicion of assault and rape.

Following the disgraced striker’s arrest, the Daily Mail has obtained pictures of the police force outside Greenwood’s home.

Police outside of Mason Greenwood’s home (image courtesy of the Daily Mail).

More to follow…

More Stories Harriet Robson Mason Greenwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.