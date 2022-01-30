Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has issued a formal statement following the alleged crimes committed by Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood.

The young striker found himself hitting headlines on Sunday morning after his former long-time partner Harriet Robson posted a series of images, as well as an audio clip, on social media, accusing the footballer of assault – both physical and sexual.

Manchester United, as well as GMP, both issued statements confirming that the striker will not play until further notice and that criminal enquiries are ongoing.

Following the shocking allegations, it has now been confirmed by investigating officers at GMP that the force has arrested Greenwood on suspicion of assault and rape.

The service’s full statement, as relayed by the Daily Mail and Mike Keegan, reads: “GMP were made aware earlier today of online social media images & videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence…following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape & assault.”

BREAKING: England & Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. pic.twitter.com/60xg0t6l28 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 30, 2022

As per UK legislation (In Brief), being found guilty of rape can carry with it a maximum sentence of life imprisonment (minimum five years).

More to follow…