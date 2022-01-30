Premier League legend appointed as Everton manager one year after being sacked by Chelsea

Premier League and England legend Frank Lampard has been appointed as the new Everton manager. 

According to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea and West Ham United player has been appointed as The Toffees new manager after agreeing a two-and-half-year deal.

Lampard won the Premier League three times as a player.

Lampard beat out other final candidates Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson to become the club’s replacement for former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez.

After an initial strong start from the Spaniard, a run of just one win in 13 games ended his time in the blue half of Merseyside with Everton loitering above the relegation zone, a fate the club has never experienced in the Premier League era.

Former Chelsea and Derby County manager Lampard has been out of a job since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2021 following 18 months in charge.

However, the foundations of the squad he overhauled can still be seen today, with the academy players he blooded including Mason Mount and Reece James now key parts of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea team.

Sky’s report indicates Lampard will bring in Paul Clement as his assistant manager.

Lampard was one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen and holds the record for the most goals by a midfielder in Premier League history, with 177 goals and 116 assists in 611 appearances in the competition.

