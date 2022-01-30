Ousmane Dembele is close to ending his recent spat with Barcelona after he reached a verbal agreement to join French super club Paris Saint-Germain.

According to French outlet footmercato, PSG sporting director Leonardo, a huge admirer of Dembele’s since his days at Rennes, personally called the Frenchman in order to reach an agreement with him.

Following the ultimatum Barcelona offered him which indicated he could either extend his current deal or be frozen out of the playing squad for the rest of the season if he wasn’t sold, the relationship between the player and club had deteriorated massively.

And now because of this, the 24-year-old, whose contract with the Blaugrana ends in the coming summer, looks set to have his future in the French capital.

PSG are likely to lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer, with his contract also expiring. Dembele would therefore be an exact like for like replacement to Mbappe, albeit not as highly coveted as the former Monaco man is.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined Barcelona in 2017 for a fee of 126 million Euros, and has made 129 appearances for the Catalonians, registering 31 assists and 23 assists.

Dembele has struggled with injuries throughout his time in Spain, and has therefore struggled to justify his price tag with game time and form often being hard to come by.