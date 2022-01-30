The Athletics’ Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has hinted at the possibility of Liverpool concluding another January transfer on deadline day.

Taking to his Twitter page to respond to another user, Pearce hinted that the reasoning behind Liverpool’s announcement of winger Luis Diaz on Sunday could be due to them expecting there to be another inbound transfer for the club.

No, that wasn’t true! Thankfully, think only you noticed ?. Monday morning was initial plan. Doing it today instead suggests there could be another tomorrow…. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 30, 2022

As for who this could be remains to be seen.

But we do know that Liverpool have been a party involved in intense speculation to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Championship league leaders Fulham this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances.

Carvalho has just six months left on his current deal and could be signed for a compensation fee in the summer.

However, Liverpool have reportedly tabled a bid in order to sign him during this window, leaving the cryptic tweet from Pearce to add fuel to the speculative fire.

Carvalho would join ex-Porto winger Diaz as a January signing for The Reds, who joined for a fee said to be in the region of 60 million Euros plus add-ons as reported by Pearce.

Despite winning all of their Premier League games the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who have been away on international duty during the African Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp’s side remain nine points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Adding Diaz and potentially Carvalho to Liverpool’s squad will allow them to rival Pep Guardiola’s team more closely in the final months of season and allow them to continue fielding strong teams across multiple fronts even when rotating.