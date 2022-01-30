Liverpool’s former manager, Brendan Rodgers, and his captain, Steven Gerrard, now Leicester City and Aston Villa managers respectively, could be on a collision course in the transfer market.

Both are said to be interested in the same player who has been a revelation at the African Cup of Nations.

Boubakar Kouyate, a 24-year-old defender for Mali and French side, Metz, has apparently caught the eye of the Northern Irishman, according to Leicestershire Live.

The centre-back is also known as Kiki, and was part of a squad that conceded just one goal at AFCON before being eliminated by Equatorial Guinea after a penalty shootout.

The Sun suggest that the player could be ready to walk out on his club, who are battling against relegation at present, though any interested parties would likely have to stump up in the region of £16m.

With Gerrard also reported to be in the hunt, one assumes to partner England international, Tyrone Mings, there could be an auction for Kouyate’s services in the final stages of the window.

Both Midland’s based sides need to improve their Premier League position over the course of the second half of the season, and acquiring the defender could go some way towards doing that.

Whether there’s enough time to get the deal over the line is unclear at this point.