Spurs close in on Juventus star in deal worth £22m

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly set to announce the signing of Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

That’s according to a recent report from European journalist Nicolo Schira, who has claimed the Lilywhites have agreed to sign the Uruguayan midfielder in a deal worth £22m, including bonuses.

It has also been noted that the South American will team up with Antonio Conte on a deal that will run until 2026.

MORE: (Audio) Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend leaks uncomfortable clip alleging sexual abuse

More Stories / Latest News
Man United midfielder set to join Everton on loan until end of season
Newcastle United plotting surprise deadline day loan offer for Man United goalkeeper
Arsenal show their weak position as they reject second striker transfer bid

Bentancur joined Juventus in 2017 following a £14m move from the Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Since arriving in Italy’s top-flight, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 181 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 21 goals, along the way.

More Stories Rodrigo Bentancur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.