Spurs close in on Juventus star in deal worth £22m

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly set to announce the signing of Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

That’s according to a recent report from European journalist Nicolo Schira, who has claimed the Lilywhites have agreed to sign the Uruguayan midfielder in a deal worth £22m, including bonuses.

It has also been noted that the South American will team up with Antonio Conte on a deal that will run until 2026.

Bentancur joined Juventus in 2017 following a £14m move from the Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Since arriving in Italy’s top-flight, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 181 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 21 goals, along the way.