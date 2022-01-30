Spurs close in on Juventus star in deal worth £22m

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly set to announce the signing of Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
That’s according to a recent report from European journalist Nicolo Schira, who has claimed the Lilywhites have agreed to sign the Uruguayan midfielder in a deal worth £22m, including bonuses.
? Done Deal and confirmed! Rodrigo #Bentancur to #Tottenham from #Juventus for €28M (bonuses included). Contract until 2026. #BocaJuniors will receive the 30% of the sale. #transfers #THFC https://t.co/Zx2dJauhM0
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 30, 2022
It has also been noted that the South American will team up with Antonio Conte on a deal that will run until 2026.
MORE: (Audio) Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend leaks uncomfortable clip alleging sexual abuse
Bentancur joined Juventus in 2017 following a £14m move from the Argentine side Boca Juniors.
Since arriving in Italy’s top-flight, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 181 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 21 goals, along the way.