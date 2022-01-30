Tottenham agree six-month loan deal for Spanish star

The wheels are finally being oiled at Tottenham Hotspur as they look to close out a few last-minute transfer deals.

It’s better late than never as far as the North Londoners are concerned, as it appeared they could go an entire transfer window without having refreshed the squad ahead of an assault on the top four in the second half of the season.

Notwithstanding any incoming transfers over the last couple of days of the window, one player that appears destined to leave is Bryan Gil.

The exciting young Spaniard hasn’t really made his mark in North London and a move away was somewhat inevitable.

MORE: Luis Diaz’s rise

According to a tweet from Spanish journalist, Hector Gomez, Valencia have agreed with Spurs to take Gil on loan for the remainder of the current campaign.

? ACUERDO CESIÓN. El @valenciacf y el @SpursOfficial han alcanzado un acuerdo para que @11BryanGil juegue en Mestalla hasta 30 junio. pic.twitter.com/vu3jXCwLDa — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) January 30, 2022

No further details other than the loan ending on June 30 have been provided at this stage.

It may be that Gil finds his best form once again in a league that’s familiar to him, and that could be priceless for Spain in a World Cup year.

More Stories / Latest News Striker compared to Jamie Vardy is West Ham’s latest attacking target Newcastle United working to finalise deadline day move for Man United playmaker “What is this?!” – Arsenal fans fume as striker nears shock Barcelona move

There’s every chance that such a move could be made permanent if he does well at Mestalla too.

With Tottenham hardly having used him, he isn’t going to be a big miss, so a deal to ultimately suit all parties could result.