Frank Lampard is reportedly closing in on becoming the new Everton manager, and it could have a major impact at Manchester United if it goes through.

The former Chelsea boss is supposedly set to sign his contract to take over at Goodison Park today, according to Fabrizio Romano, and he’s already been working on transfer targets for Everton.

Lampard seems keen to land Van de Beek from Man Utd in what could be a a fine first signing for the new Toffees boss, though Romano notes that he’ll have to beat Crystal Palace to a loan deal for the Netherlands international…

Van de Beek has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford, but previously looked a huge prospect at former club Ajax.

It could be that the 24-year-old still has it in him to revive his career in the Premier League, and it would be interesting to see how he gets on under Lampard at Everton.

This would be some signing by the English tactician to get his reign with the Merseyside giants underway.

