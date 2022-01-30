Soon to be Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has been seen travelling to London ahead of his move to the North London club.

The current Juventus star was seen with luggage at Turin airport ahead of his loan move to Spurs.

The 21-year-old is one of two deals being completed between the clubs, with the Champions League chasing side also signing defensive midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for a reported fee of £20m.

Kulusevski has been capped 20 times by Sweden, and has made 74 appearances for Juventus since joining from Atalanta in 2020, scoring nine goals and contributing with 10 assists.

Dejan Kulusevski at Turin airport on his way to London tonight ahead of signing for Tottenham

