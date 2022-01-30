West Ham United look to have finally found their Sebastien Haller replacement, agreeing a fee for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has scored 20 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, including 15 league goals in just 14 starts in the Portuguese league.

According to Sky Sports, a fee has been agreed between the two clubs and while West Ham are hopeful of completing the deal before tomorrow’s deadline, due to Nunez currently being in South America with Uruguay for World Cup qualifiers it could prove to be a bridge too far.

The 22-year-old stands at 6ft 1″, making him tall enough to match the needs of West Ham’s robust style of play.

Starting striker Michail Antonio is required to both run the channels for The Hammers and be able to bring the ball down and hold-up play, on top of the primary duty of scoring goals for the team.

West Ham manager David Moyes is notoriously meticulous about his signings so will have ensured the appropriate research has been carried out. He would not have sanctioned the signing if it was not one he wanted to make.

As per transfermarkt, Nunez is rated at just shy of £29m, so the actual fee could well be close to the figure paid when Haller joined the club.

West Ham are still competing on multiple fronts and badly need a striker to ease the burden of scoring the bulk of goals off of Antonio. Should Nunez’s record prove to be accurate when translated into the Premier League, then this requirement will have certainly been filled.