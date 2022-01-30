David Moyes is cutting it incredibly fine if he wants to bring in a striker to either play alongside Michail Antonio or instead of him.

This time last year it became clear that West Ham needed some strength in depth up front, but fast forward 12 months and they’re still in the same position.

With not much over 24 hours to go until the window slams shut until July, the Hammers board are going to have to move hard and fast if they want to get any signings over the line.

The newest player to be linked to the East Londoners is also one of the most surprising.

Principally because he’s just not that good in front of goal.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Leandro Trossard has a measly 1-in-5 goals-to-games ratio according to Football Insider, who also note that the striker is the latest to interest Moyes.

It’s difficult to imagine why the Scot would be sniffing around a player that’s no better than what the club already have in situ, unless it’s purely down to finances.

Being in the final 18 months of his contract with the Seagulls could mean he is a more attractive proposition to the East Londoners.

However, for a team that’s trying to break into the top four and secure Champions League qualification next season, that’s not the sort of purchase that will enthuse supporters.

Any striker would be better than none at all of course, and if Trossard is the only man available, Moyes is likely to follow through.