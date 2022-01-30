Barcelona is reportedly on the verge of signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before Monday’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the rebellious Gabonese forward is close to teaming up with Xavi at Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

Although a deal is yet to be finalised, talks are said to have progressed over the weekend, with the final hurdle being deciding which club pays how much of the striker’s whopping £350,000-per week wages.

MORE: (Audio) Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend leaks uncomfortable clip alleging sexual abuse

There is hope that Barcelona will agree to cover the striker’s wages but will then opt against offering Arsenal a loan fee but that would still mean the Gunners save themselves a huge sum.

Aubameyang, 32, has a contract with Arsenal that is not set to expire until 2023 and with a buy clause unlikely to be inserted into any deal reached with Barcelona, the Gunners will need to find another solution in the summer.

However, in terms of the here and now, seeing Aubameyang, who has been notoriously problematic, including missing training sessions, depart for La Liga will be a huge weight of manager Mikel Arteta’s mind.

With just over 24-hours left before Monday’s deadline, the Catalan giants must now find a way to get a deal over the line because failure to do so will almost certainly leave the 32-year-old in limbo and that would be a situation all parties are likely to want to avoid.

Reacting to the intensifying rumours that the Gunners’ former skipper is on the verge of completing a shock and very late switch to Barcelona, fans have been quick to take to social media to give their thoughts.

Below are some of the best reactions.

Rah we just halved a weak and short squad with no incomings. What they actually trying to do? — TA (@F1tan) January 30, 2022

Arteta and Edu gotta answer for this in court if we don’t sign anyone — Chiddy ?? (@chiddyafc) January 30, 2022

WTF is this!? No incomings!? You are clearly not working hard enough. Find the incomings and find it now. — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridge) January 30, 2022

We’re depleting our squad when we’re so close to top 4 first time in years ?? — R? (@rkdbrx) January 30, 2022