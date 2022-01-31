Fans of Glasgow Rangers can start getting excited.

For much of Deadline Day there had been rumours that the club were interested in signing former Arsenal and current Juventus star, Aaron Ramsey.

At the 11th hour, the combative midfielder was finally spotted in Glasgow and Twitter user, Mark Benstead, managed to grab a photo of the moment when Ramsey arrived at Ibrox.

It can surely only be a matter of time before the player signs on the dotted line and gives the Scottish giants something to smile about.

Aaron Ramsey arrives at Ibrox to complete his move to @RangersFC – more on @SkySportsNews and @ScotlandSky pic.twitter.com/TI0x3vbv8j — Mark Benstead (@markbenstead) January 31, 2022