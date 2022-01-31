Real Madrid are reportedly considering Liverpool and Chelsea full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James as potential transfer targets for the summer.

The England duo are two of the most impressive young players in the Premier League at the moment, and it’s easy to see why a European giant like Real Madrid might now be interested in them as potential Galactico signings in the near future.

According to Todo Fichajes, Los Blancos are looking at Alexander-Arnold and James and a few other options to strengthen at both right-back and left-back in the summer.

While there’s a lot of attention on deadline day today as we come to the end of January, it’s clear that there could also be some major deals to look forward to ahead of next season.

It would be a big blow to lose two big names like this, with Liverpool and Chelsea likely to find it close to impossible to replace these important players.

Having said that, it remains to be seen how these players would feel about leaving their current clubs for Madrid, who are not the force they once were.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are recent Champions League winners and probably look more likely to be champions of Europe before Real in the next few years.