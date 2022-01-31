Arsenal may reportedly still be in with a chance of sealing the transfer of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak before the end of today.

The Sweden international has shone in La Liga and looks like he’d be an ideal fit at the Emirates Stadium right now, with Mikel Arteta in urgent need of a new signing up front.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s loss of form and possible departure means it’s crucial to land someone like Isak, and football.london suggest that club chief Edu remains keen on the potential deal, which can’t be ruled out even at this late stage in the transfer window.

Arsenal fans would surely be thrilled if the signing of Isak could be pushed through, as the 22-year-old is surely the best option out there for the club now.

Raul de Tomas is also mentioned in the football.london report, but he’s 27 years of age and has never really looked like he’d be an ideal signing for a club with aspirations of finishing in the top four in the Premier League.

Isak, meanwhile, has his best years ahead of him and could really flourish with the service he’d have at Arsenal from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard.