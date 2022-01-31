Arsenal forced into desperate decision to block misfit’s transfer to Newcastle

Arsenal are reportedly looking to keep Eddie Nketiah this January as they decide not to allow him a transfer to Newcastle United.

The Gunners have had a bit of a nightmare this January, with the club failing to bring in a new striker, despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being out of favour after a loss of form and disciplinary issues.

On top of that, Arsenal now look likely to lose Nketiah on a free in the summer as he nears the end of his contract, so they have a fairly average squad player now playing out the final few months of his deal, most likely aware that he’s only still at the Emirates Stadium because the club couldn’t find a replacement.

See below for the latest on Nketiah’s future from Fabrizio Romano…

Arsenal have no intention to find a solution for Eddie Nketiah on #DeadlineDay. Newcastle approaches have been turned down also yesterday. ??? #AFC He’s expected to stay until the end of the season and then he could leave as free agent. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

The England Under-21 international could have done well to move to Newcastle, where he’d be part of an exciting new project and where he surely would have been given the playing time he needs to aid his development.

Arsenal also have Alexandre Lacazette nearing the end of his contract, so they really could’ve done with selling someone like Nketiah earlier in this window to help raise funds for a new striker signing.

All in all, Gooners are likely to be far from impressed with how this has all panned out.