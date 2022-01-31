Arsenal have completed one Deadline Day transfer, but it isn’t one that anyone would’ve expected as MLS prospect Auston Trusty has joined the Gunners in a permanent deal, per the club’s official website.

The 23-year-old has 99 appearances across the MLS competitions to his name (regular season and playoffs, MLS is Back tournament) and will remain on loan with the Colorado Rapids for the rest of the season, before officially joining up with Arsenal this summer.

Supporters shouldn’t expect to see Trusty anywhere near the first-team soon though as Arsenal have confirmed that their ‘intention is then to loan him in Europe for the 2022/23 season to further progress his development.’

Trusty featured for the Philadelphia Union before sealing a transfer to the Rapids at the end of 2019,. The former United States Under-17s and 20s international is clearly making progress as he was included in the senior national team’s training camp earlier this month.

The 6ft4 ace missed just one match in the MLS’ regular season for 2021, helping the Rapids finish top of the Western Conference though they were knocked out of the Playoffs by the Portland Timbers.

The Rapids are also owned by Arsenal head honcho Stan Kroenke.

This is undoubtedly a significant move for the MLS and the American football (or soccer as they know it) community, but it is too early to tell whether Trusty will merely be a developmental signing that is eventually sold on or if he ever makes it to feature in the Arsenal first-team.