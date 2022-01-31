Spanish club confident of agreeing loan transfer for Arsenal misfit today

An unnamed Spanish club is reportedly confident about securing a late possible transfer deal for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international has endured a bit of a nightmare spell at the Emirates Stadium, and is now out of favour in Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to 90min, Arsenal could now be open to letting Pepe go in a late move today, with just hours remaining until the transfer deadline.

This seems pretty risky from the Gunners as they’re already short of depth in attack, but it also makes sense that Pepe doesn’t seem to have a future in north London.

90min claim that French and German clubs have also shown an interest in signing Pepe this January, but it could be that La Liga will be his destination.

Nicolas Pepe has flopped at Arsenal
The 26-year-old looked an outstanding talent during his time at Lille, but it’s just never quite happened for him at Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if Pepe can revive his career elsewhere, but it would be nice to see this player with so much natural flair and eye for goal enjoying his football again.

Arsenal fans will surely just hope that if Pepe does leave, there will also be a late move for a new attacking player coming in this evening.

