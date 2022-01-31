Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly left Barcelona surprised by arriving at the airport earlier today.

The Gabon international has been strongly linked with Barcelona in a potential loan move today, and it’s claimed he’s arrived in the city just in case a deal is completed.

There was not, however, anyone from the club waiting for him upon his arrival, with his journey there not sanctioned by anyone, and just a private trip.

Aubameyang supposedly spends a lot of time in Catalonia, which is part of the reason he wants the move to the Nou Camp, but this one is still not guaranteed to go through.

La llegada de Aubameyang a Barcelona ha sorprendido al propio club. Suele venir a Cataluña y hoy quería estar por si se cierra la negociación. Pero nadie del Barça fue a buscar al Prat. Más detalles en @JugoneslaSexta — Josep Soldado Gómez (@JosepSoldado) January 31, 2022

There’s also been talk of Barca forward Ousmane Dembele moving to Arsenal as part of the Aubameyang deal, but it may be that it’s too late in the day to get this done.

Arsenal don’t have much time left to replace Aubameyang, so it may be that his travels to Barcelona will ultimately be in vain.

Sources at the Emirates Stadium have also confirmed that they were not expecting to see the 32-year-old arriving at the airport in Barcelona today.