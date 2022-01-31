Video: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spotted arriving in Barcelona

There is video footage of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving in Barcelona today as he looks set to complete his loan transfer to the Nou Camp.

The Gabon international has fallen out of favour at Arsenal despite being a star player for the Gunners for so long, and it looks like he’s earned himself what could be one final big move of his career.

Barcelona could do with more options up front after losing both Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the summer, while Sergio Aguero also had to recently announce an early retirement from football due to health problems.

Could Aubameyang be the answer for Barca? Well, he’s there now, so we’ll find out soon enough…

Aubameyang may not be the player he was at his peak, but he could be a useful option off the bench for Xavi’s side in the months ahead.

Arsenal fans will surely wish him well, even if the 32-year-old’s time at the Emirates Stadium has come to a bit of a controversial end.