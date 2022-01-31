Heading into the last couple of hours of the January transfer window, Barcelona are expecting to seal a deal for former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barring any last-minute hiccups, the Gabonese will sign for the Catalan club on a permanent deal, meaning that Arsenal have effectively handed the player a free transfer.

That clearly will suit a Barcelona board who are still struggling to steady the ship after almost being made bankrupt by the previous administration.

Goals are his currency, and though he hasn’t been as potent of late, perhaps a move will invigorate the striker to show his best.

It does ask huge questions from the Arsenal side, however.

Only seven weeks ago, Aubameyang was still the Gunners captain.

Mikel Arteta has kept his cards close to his chest regarding what exactly happened with regard to the striker stepping out of line, though it was clearly serious enough for them to rid themselves of the player.

Given Barcelona’s own issues with Ousmane Dembele’s attitude, can they really afford to have another player who seems to think that the rules don’t apply to him?

With fourth place in La Liga being the Holy Grail this season, Aubameyang does at least give the club options up front.

If he helps to score the goals to land the Catalans a Champions League spot, there’s every reason to believe that the signing will have paid for itself.

Barcelona certainly can’t have afforded to make another error in the transfer market, and the pressure will be on from the get go.