One could suggest that Barcelona, given all of their financial troubles, have had a relatively good transfer window.

Signing Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t bad business at all.

However, the one piece of business that they clearly wanted to do, they weren’t able to complete.

Once the club made an official announcement that Ousmane Dembele was no longer part of their plans, they should’ve put in place something that ensured he had to move before the end of the current transfer window.

That they did not gave Dembele the option of being able to say no to just about everyone in order to earn himself a more lucrative deal in the summer when his contract with Barcelona runs out.

It isn’t clear if the Catalans themselves turned down any offers from clubs, but the end result is that the French World Cup winner won’t now move.

Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça – he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January. ??? #FCB ?? Man Utd not even interested

?? Chelsea never opened talks

?? Tottenham never been close

?? No interest in Arsenal swap

?? No clubs agreement with PSG Ousmane stays. pic.twitter.com/NOsSp4brJ6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, broke the news on Twitter and noted that Manchester United weren’t interested, Chelsea hadn’t opened talks, Tottenham weren’t close and there was no interest in a swap with Arsenal. There was also no agreement with PSG.

What will be interesting from this point is whether Barcelona go back on their word to leave the player in the stands for the rest of the season.

Despite his poor attitude, he could be a game winner for the club, and that’s all they really need to worry about at this point.