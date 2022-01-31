Manchester United and their supporters will feel a little embarrassed and fear they’ve slipped up in what will be one of the major transfer races for many years to come after a brutal response from target Jude Bellingham.

Whilst the Bundesliga come towards the end of a two-week break that they’ve observed like the Premier League and other major European competitions due to the international duty for players from Africa, South America, Asia and the Oceanic area, Bellingham has been back home in England to enjoy some time off.

That included a stop back in his home of the Midlands to watch his younger brother, Jobe, in action for boyhood club Birmingham City’s academy team against the Fulham Under-23s.

The fixture was played at Nuneaton Borough’s stadium and Jude and the Bellingham family visited Liberty Way to support Jobe. During this stop, Jude was approached by a young steward and asked ‘So, are you going to sign for Man U then?’ – the wonderkid bluntly replied ‘don’t be silly’.

? ???? ???????????? ? We were joined in the stands today by @BellinghamJude watching his brother @JobeBellingham play for @bcfcacademy against Fulham U-23s. It was great to welcome Jude & his family to Liberty Way, thanks for taking time to chat to fans ? pic.twitter.com/sLIRUiRac2 — Nuneaton Borough F.C. (@NuneatonBoroFC) January 30, 2022

18-year-old Jude chuckled away as he reeled off a response to transfer speculation that certainly won’t slow down as he continues to star for Borussia Dortmund and establish his footing in the England team.

The Athletic have billed Bellingham as the Red Devils’ top midfield target, seemingly ahead of even Declan Rice, this stance was backed up when CaughtOffside spoke to one former United midfielder recently as well.