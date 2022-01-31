Man United & Tottenham set for “intense” deadline day battle over €45million transfer

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly set for a transfer battle over Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in the final hours of the January window.

The Mali international is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League outside of the big six clubs, and he’s been linked with several top sides for some time now.

It looks like a move could finally materialise on deadline day, with Man Utd and Spurs named as two of the main clubs involved in an “intense” late battle for Bissouma’s signature, though there could also be a surprise late move from Aston Villa as well, according to Fabrice Hawkins in the tweet below…

Bissouma could be ideal for United at the moment, with Ralf Rangnick known to have been keen to bring in an upgrade on Nemanja Matic and Fred this month.

So far, the Red Devils have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the likes of Denis Zakaria and Amadou Haidara, but Bissouma would be another fine option.

Tottenham could also do with signing the 25-year-old, with Tanguy Ndombele likely to be on his way out of the club in the coming hours.

Whoever wins the race for Bissouma’s signature could gain a significant advantage in the fight for a top four place this season.

