Photo: Bournemouth seal loan deal for Liverpool star

Championship side Bournemouth have shored up their defensive options as they look to re-energise their promotion push.

It had long been thought that the Cherries would need to add to their back line, and in gaining Liverpool’s out-of-favour centre-back Nathaniel Phillips on loan, they’ve done just that.

Phillips was a revelation when deputising for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez but was quickly dispensed with once Jurgen Klopp had his first choice defenders fit again.

This move should also suit the Reds as it gives Phillips the match time he needs for the remainder of the season.