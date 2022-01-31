Newcastle United new-boy Bruno Guimaraes has made the intriguing choice to mock Arsenal after a January transfer to the Emirates Stadium never materialised.

The Brazil international has just joined Newcastle from Lyon in what looks like a hugely exciting move for the Magpies, but Arsenal will no doubt be disappointed to miss out on this deal.

Guimaraes seems keen to make it clear that he rejected the Gunners for a move to St James’ Park as his video below includes several images of transfer rumours in the papers recently talking up just how much he was wanted by Arsenal this January…

Arsenal fans won’t be too happy about this, but NUFC supporters will surely love this cheeky attitude of their new signing.

Guimaraes is an exciting talent who joins alongside Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this January as Newcastle’s wealthy new owners show their ambition.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere for a new signing in midfield, with upgrades surely needed on under-performers like Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.