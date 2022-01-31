West Ham United have reportedly made an £18million transfer bid for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car.

The Croatia international has been a solid performer for the Ligue 1 giants, and his strong performances have previously seen him linked with big clubs like Liverpool.

Caleta-Car is now being targeted by West Ham in a late January move, and it would be interesting to see if Marseille accept this offer.

The Hammers would do well to land Caleta-Car for this kind of price, with David Moyes in need of more signings at the back at the moment.

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski has also been linked with WHUFC this winter, but it might be harder to get a deal done with another Premier League club.

Caleta-Car looks like he’d be a good fit in English football, and the 25-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to play in this country.

The player was publicly very disappointed when he missed out on a move to Liverpool last season.