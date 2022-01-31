Chelsea unsure about letting improved player go amid transfer interest from CL giants

Chelsea are reportedly unsure about letting Hakim Ziyech go after his recent improvement, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund linked with an interest in a transfer.

The Morocco international made a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, but has recently put in some fine displays, including scoring a solo stunner in an important Premier League victory over Tottenham.

Ziyech’s form seems to have attracted the interest of Bayern and Dortmund, but it also means the Blues are now less sure about losing the player, according to Fichajes.

Chelsea fans will likely have mixed feelings about these transfer rumours as well, with Ziyech clearly having plenty of potential, even if he’s a little inconsistent.

There may well be superior players out there that Chelsea could look into signing, but it won’t necessarily be easy to get their preferred targets in.

CFC have been linked with an interest in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha by the Daily Mail, citing journalist Gianluigi Longari, and he could be better than Ziyech, though there are no guarantees that they’ll ever find what they really need, which is a long-term successor to club legend Eden Hazard.

It was always going to be a tough task replacing the Belgium international after he moved to Real Madrid a couple of years ago, and so far the likes of Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic haven’t managed it, even though they looked like exciting signings when they came in.