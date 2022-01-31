Chelsea and West Ham United could reportedly both be in a transfer battle over Leeds winger Raphinha in the near future.

Both London clubs seem keen on the Brazilian wide-man, though a move may have to wait until the summer, according to the Daily Mail, citing journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Raphinha has impressed in his time at Elland Road, and it makes sense that bigger clubs could now be eager to snap him up, with Chelsea undoubtedly in need of making changes in that area of the pitch.

The Blues invested a lot in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic in recent times, but none of them have lived up to expectations at all.

Raphinha could certainly be an upgrade, and Fichajes also report that Ziyech’s future is in doubt anyway as the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund show an interest in signing him.

Most of Chelsea’s best teams down the years have had genuine world class wide-forwards, and that’s clearly where this current side is lacking.

It’s not easy to find the next Eden Hazard, Arjen Robben or Florent Malouda, but it’s clear something needs to change at Stamford Bridge, and Raphinha looks like he’d be a good investment.

It would also be hugely impressive if West Ham could pull a deal off here, with the east Londoners really showing plenty of ambition as they look to keep on improving under David Moyes.

The Hammers are already outsiders for a top four place, and a signing like Raphinha would surely mean they’ll be giving teams like Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal more to worry about in the next couple of years.