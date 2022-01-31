It’s surely one of the most heart-warming deals of the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen playing football again seemed to be an impossibility after his collapse at the Euro 2020 tournament.

His fight back to full fitness included the cancellation of his contract with Inter Milan because of the rules in Serie A that do not permit players fitted with an ICD device to play at the top level.

Fortunately for Eriksen, the same rules don’t apply in the Premier League, and Thomas Frank was prepared to take a chance on the player by signing him for Brentford.

You can see how much it means to Eriksen in the video below.

A great Deadline Day story.