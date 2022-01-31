“Arsenal called” – club chief sends clear message over potential €75m transfer

Arsenal have been told very clearly that they have no chance of sealing the transfer of Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas today.

The Gunners supposedly called up Espanyol to ask about a potential deal for the 27-year-old forward, but Espanyol director Jose Maria Duran is quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below as firmly knocking back interest from the north London giants, saying there will be no negotiations and pointing to the player’s release clause of €75million, suggesting paying that big fee would be the only way for Mikel Arteta’s side to get the deal done before tonight’s transfer window deadline…

Espanyol director José María Durán to Esport 3: “Arsenal called for Raúl de Tomás but we didn’t even want to talk. We won’t let him go now, no way. His release clause is €75m”. ??? #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Arsenal could do well to spend big on a new centre-forward, but De Tomas doesn’t really look like he’d be worth that kind of money after a slightly underwhelming scoring record in La Liga in recent times, even if he would probably be worth considering for a lower price.

Arsenal have struggled for goals recently, going four games without scoring amid the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Alexandre Lacazette not looking prolific enough to take his place.

There’s not long left for AFC to get something done, but it seems pretty clear that their efforts to land De Tomas aren’t going to get them anywhere.